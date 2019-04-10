KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.
57-year-old Beverly Williams-Pelton is described as having salt and pepper colored hair and brown eyes. She wears her hair long and up on the top of her head in a tight bun.
There is no clothing description available at this time.
She was last seen in the 1100 block of East 41st Street on Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Police said that she has a history of strokes and is on numerous medications.
If you know where Williams-Pelton is, contact the Kansas City Missouri Missing Person Unit at (816) 234-5136.
