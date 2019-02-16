Vivianna Samek Missing

WEAUBLEAU, MO (KCTV) – Police are looking for a missing teen from Weaubleau, Missouri.

16-year-old Vivianna Samek has been missing since February 11, 2019.

Samek is described as being 5’7” tall, 130 pounds with dark brown and dark red hair with hazel eyes.

Officials say that Samek was last seen in Bolivar, Missouri.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Bolivar, Missouri Police Department at 417-326-5298.

