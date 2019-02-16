WEAUBLEAU, MO (KCTV) – Police are looking for a missing teen from Weaubleau, Missouri.
16-year-old Vivianna Samek has been missing since February 11, 2019.
Samek is described as being 5’7” tall, 130 pounds with dark brown and dark red hair with hazel eyes.
Officials say that Samek was last seen in Bolivar, Missouri.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Bolivar, Missouri Police Department at 417-326-5298.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.