OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- The body of a missing man has been found in Osawatomie, Kansas not far from where he was last seen.
Searchers found the body of 32-year-old Cameron E. Guliford on Saturday at 11:24 a.m.
Police took the report that he was missing on Wednesday, the day after Christmas. He was last seen leaving an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chestnut on Sunday, Dec. 23 at about 9:30 a.m.
This Saturday, searchers found his body about 200 yards southeast of the apartment complex where he was last seen.
The cause of his death is still under investigation.
Guliford was a longtime resident Osawatomie, but had recently been living in Archie, Missouri.
