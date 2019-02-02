LEAVENWORTH, COUNTY (KCTV) -- Police in Basehor were looking for a missing young man on Saturday and found him dead in Leavenworth County.
Jordan Kenne, 27, was last seen going out for a run around 5 p.m. on Friday in the Tonganoxie and Basehor area. When he didn't return, his parents called the police around 9 p.m.
Kenne is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
His last known location had been at State Avenue and 178th Street.
His family said he is from Shawnee and that he only recently moved to Basehor.
On Saturday afternoon, a search party of more than 50 people went out searching a 2-mile radius around where Kenne's cell phone pinged.
The search was tough because it is a rural part of town with a lot of private property, pastures, wooded areas, creeks, and ponds.
The Bonner Springs Police Department's Drone Unit was assisting in trying to find him.
Later on Saturday around 5 p.m., the authorities said that the search had been called off but did not provide any additional details.
There was a subsequent police presence in the area of 166th Street just south of State Road.
Later, it was confirmed that the missing man had been found dead in Leavenworth County. It's unclear when or how he died.
Now, the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is taking over the case.
Neighbors are shocked by the news.
One neighbor said it would be easy for someone to get lost in the area at night. "It’s pitch black out here at night," that neighbor said. "There’s no lights."
Kenne was a frequent runner, so it wasn't unusual for him to be out after dark.
