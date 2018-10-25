INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: He has been found safe.
An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued for Robert E. Turner.
He is a 90-year-old man from Independence.
He had left his home in the 16100 block of E. Cogan Lane in Independence at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and had not been seen since.
