INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: He has been found safe.

An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued for Robert E. Turner.

He is a 90-year-old man from Independence.

He had left his home in the 16100 block of E. Cogan Lane in Independence at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and had not been seen since.

