KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Update: On Sunday evening, the police said that Hoefelmeyer had been found by family and was being treated at a hospital.
All previous coverage is below.
Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing and endangered juvenile.
The child goes by the name Andy Hoefelmeyer and uses he/him pronouns, his mother told KCTV5 News.
He was last seen in the area of 39th and Broadway on Friday around 2 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants and carrying a backpack, police said. His mother said the backpack is red.
"His phone was at 15% so is long dead by now," his mother said in a comment on Facebook. "My child is still not home. Please, keep an eye out for him."
If you have more information, contact the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
The police noted in their press release that Andy has previously had the name "Katelynn."
