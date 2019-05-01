KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered man.
29-year-old Rubin Mitchell is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds.
Mitchell was last seen in the 7800 block of Washington Street possibly on Tuesday evening.
MISSING/ENDANGERED: 29-y.o. Rubin Mitchell, B/M, 6'0, 155 lbs. Last seen @ 7829 Washington St., possibly in the evening on Tues., April 30. Please call Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 if you know where he is. pic.twitter.com/0E5ufXir3l— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 1, 2019
Later Wednesday night, police said that Mitchell had been found safe.
