MOBERLY, MO (KCTV) -- The Moberly Police Department had issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man. Now, he has died.
Donald McCreery, 81, went missing from 902 Bertley Street in Moberly at 8:00 a.m. on Friday. He left in his vehicle with an unknown direction with an unknown destination.
He had dementia, was hearing impaired, and walked with a cane
He was driving a green 2003 Ford Escape bearing Missouri license plates “VB2 H8B.” The police noted that the vehicle can look light grey at night.
On Saturday, the police said they had found McCreery in the morning.
They said he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in rural Randolph County. The location of the crash was the 9000 block of Route BB, southwest of Moberly.
The police stated that he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and died from his injures.
