INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- Independence police are looking for a missing 18-year-old teenager.
Deshell Patterson was reported missing on Oct. 28. She was last seen in the area of Lee's Summit Road and Cogan Road.
She's 5'6" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
If you have any information about her disappearance, contact police at 816-325-7300.
