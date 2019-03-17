Gianna Hazelton
Gianna Hazelton. (Courtesy KBI)

BROWN COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Gianna Hazelton, 11, was last seen Saturday evening between 7 and 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Euclid Ave. in Horton, Kansas.

She was believed to have been accompanied by a non-custodial parent.

Later on Sunday, the authorities said that she had been found safe and that she was on her way home. 

The advisory has been canceled. 

