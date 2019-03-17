BROWN COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Gianna Hazelton, 11, was last seen Saturday evening between 7 and 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Euclid Ave. in Horton, Kansas.
She was believed to have been accompanied by a non-custodial parent.
Later on Sunday, the authorities said that she had been found safe and that she was on her way home.
The advisory has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.