KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: At about 4:10 p.m., the police said this missing man had been found safe at a hospital in Topeka.
At 3:40 p.m., the authorities in KC said they are looking for a 65-year-old man who went missing today.
Philip Samudio left his residence in the 1400 block of NE 107th Street on Thursday at about 6 a.m.
He is a white man who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.
He was driving his white 2014 Honda Crosstour with Missouri license plates.
He was recently diagnosed with dementia and other medical issues. He is in need of immediate medical care.
