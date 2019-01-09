LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Deputies have located an 83-year-old man last seen Wednesday afternoon.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for John M. Peffer, who was last seen about 2 p.m. in a rural area near La Cygne, Kansas.
A Sliver Alert was canceled about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after he was found safe in Missouri, deputies said.
