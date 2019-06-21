INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department had issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 77-year-old woman.
Carolyn Sue Wise went missing from the 500 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Independence at 2 p.m. on Friday.
She had said she was going to get a ride home with a cab service and had not arrived.
On Saturday, the police said she had been found safe.
