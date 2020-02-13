Police Lights

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found a six-year-old boy who was believed to be missing for hours.

Police thought David Dimbiri left his home sometime around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

A search began and went well into Friday morning.

According to police, Dimbiri was in his house hiding under a bed the entire time authorities and others were out searching for him.

Four to five agencies, the fire department and volunteers were all involved in the search.

