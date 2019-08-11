WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old out of Warrensburg.
Xavier Brown, a black male who is 6 feet tall, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a grey tee shirt and blue jeans, went missing on Saturday from his group home in the 400 block of W. North St..
Brown is diagnosed as bi-polar, diabetic and has aggression issues, and he is without his required medication.
Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Warrensburg Police Department at 660-747-5511.
