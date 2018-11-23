KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A police chase that began in Lenexa ended in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday as the authorities chased young people who stole from a store.
According to the authorities, the police started the chase in the afternoon after four minors stole several items from a store in Lenexa.
The police lost track of them and then called the Kansas Highway Patrol for assistance.
The KHP then pursued the vehicle on I-35 to the area of Mission and Westwood.
From there, the chase continued into KCK and ended in the area of 43rd and Rainbow.
Another vehicle was clipped in the process.
There is currently no word if anyone was injured due to the chase.
Among the stolen items the four minors had was a gun.
The police are investigating to determine if the car was also stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.