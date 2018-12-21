KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A minor was struck by a vehicle in KC on Friday night.
It happened in the area of 40 Highway and Phelps around 7:30 p.m.
The pedestrian has life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.
KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
Stay with us for updates.
