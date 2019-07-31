KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a minor overnight in Kansas City.
Officers and medical crews responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to 35th Street and Askew Avenue in response to a shooting. Police said someone shot a minor, and then the juvenile walked to a nearby home for help.
Police said the people at the home wouldn't let him in. The victim collapsed on the side of the house and was transported to the hospital by responding crews. There is no word yet on the exact age of the victim.
Police are trying to find whoever shot him. They said all they know on a description is that the shooter was in a silver car.
Authorities said the victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
