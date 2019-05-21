KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A school bus crash has left people with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Police said that a school bus has crashed in the 6200 block of Lee’s Summit Road.
Minor injuries were reported, but it is unknown how many people may have been injured and it is also unknown if students were on the bus at the time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
