PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- If you're not done holiday shopping yet, you're definitely not alone.
The National Retail Federation estimates 148 million people went out this past weekend to malls and shopping centers. And there will even be a lot of people out in stores today and tomorrow, ahead of Christmas on Wednesday.
The same organization says about 13 percent of Americans waited until this weekend to even start shopping, and 6 percent are waiting until today or tomorrow.
For most hobby, toy and game shops, the holiday season makes up about 30 percent of their yearly revenue. That's big for smaller brick-and-mortar stores like those at the Shops at Prairie Village, where our reporter Savannah Rudicel set up shop Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.