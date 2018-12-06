KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Plans to build a replacement for the Buck O'Neil Bridge are getting a boost.
Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says the project will receive a $25 million grant.
Graves said, "there is no doubt that the Buck O'Neill Bridge is in desperate need of attention."
Southbound lanes of the bridge were closed for months earlier this year while MODOT completed repairs aimed at keeping the bridge usable until a replacement is built.
A new bridge will cost an estimated $200 million.
