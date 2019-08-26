JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A massive project will continue to impact drivers moving around the eastern portion of the metro.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a complete closure of Interstate 70 in both directions between Interstate 435 and Interstate 470/Missouri Highway 291 beginning at 10 p.m. Sept. 6, until Sept. 9.
This closure is for the demolition of the directional ramps from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and northbound I-435 to westbound I-70.
This is part of the new partial turbine interchange at I-435 and I-70.
While I-70 is closed, a variety of MoDOT crews will be working along the seven-mile stretch of the closure to complete other much-needed maintenance work including lighting repairs, median barrier wall repairs, drainage work and paving operations along I-70.
The northbound I-435 ramp to westbound I-70 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 until the new ramps are complete in approximately spring 2020.
This work will have major impacts to traffic and is scheduled to be complete by December 2020.
