U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Pompeo said Hoda Muthana, who is now in a refugee camp in Syria along with others who fled the remnants of the Islamic State, has no legal claim to citizenship and will not be permitted to enter the country.