MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities in Miami County are conducting a death investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies and EMS were called to a home in rural Miami County for medical assistance on Sunday at 5:42 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a woman who was dead inside her home.
Investigators are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
