MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For first responders, water rescues are common, but a recent rescue with an uncommon obstacle has one man especially grateful for the persistence of dispatchers and deputies in Miami County. KCTV5 News was there when the 88-year-old man met the woman who helped save his life at Hillsdale Lake.
“I’m proud of you. You directed the people right to me,” Leo Peters, called 911 for help, said.
Allison Ray has been with Miami County dispatch for six years and what happened late Saturday night, reminded her of why she loves it.
“I’m just glad you’re still here,” Ray said.
“Me too. I could have drowned,” Peters said.
Peters was driving from New York to Arizona in the pouring rain.
“Sometimes, visibility was almost zero,” Captain Kelly, Miami County Sherriff’s Office, said.
“I got lost on this detour,” Peters said.
“He said he was between Kansas City and Wichita,” Ray said.
Ray pinged his cell phone, but the answer didn’t fit.
“It was plotting at Hillsdale Lake. In the lake,” Ray said.
The lake has a lot of access points. The lights on Peters’ car went out from being submerged. He said the water was up to his knees and rising. He said he was getting tired. She sent five patrol cars and an ambulance, fanning out to different parts of the lake, then did this.
“I’m going to have everybody turn their sirens off except, we will do one at a time, Okay?” Ray said to Peters over the phone.
“We’re going to do one at a time on sirens. 958, leave your sirens on. Everybody else turn yours off,” Kelly said.
“Is it getting louder?” Ray asked Peters over the phone.
“Yes,” Peters responded.
“It’s getting louder,” Ray said.
“When I heard him say he could hear the sirens, I felt overwhelmed with joy,” Ray said.
“On the driver’s side, it was easily probably waist to chest deep,” Kelly said.
Kelly and Sgt. Mitchell Talley were able to reach him from the passenger side where it was not as deep. They helped walk him to a patrol car to warm him up until the ambulance arrived.
Monday, Kelly shuttled him from the hospital, to the tow lot, then to a hotel and Tuesday to a rental car agency. Kelly said he’d do the same to anyone in Peters’ predicament.
“He has no family. He just has some friends who live out in Arizona but have no way to drive out to help him,” Kelly said.
“So glad you’re safe,” Ray said.
“I’m glad you saved me,” Peters said.
