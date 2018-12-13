LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) – The authorities were looking for a suspicious person on Thursday and were unable find him.
According to the police, the person fled on foot from officers and is wanted for interference with law enforcement.
The person is described as a black man who has a mustache and short black hair. He was wearing a black coat, a red shirt, and black jeans.
At first, he was last seen behind Rockville Elementary. Then, he was last seen running east from the area of 271st and Mission Belleview.
Rockville Elementary was put on lockdown for a period of time while police looked for the person.
“All available search efforts have been exhausted and law enforcement has cleared the call,” the sheriff’s office said. “The suspect has not been located and if you see him, please call 911.”
