KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City metro woman with closes ties to the medical field is speaking up about her COVID-19 survival story after spending months on a ventilator.
Amy Catron says from the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has been a major part of her life.
Catron is a member of Cass Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees and a registered nurse. She says she has seen the virus impact her and others around her for months.
"I manage a team of nearly 100 people and COVID-19 has an impact on a daily basis for my team," she said. "We’ve had several family members who have passed away over the last year."
In December 2020, she started feeling ill and tested positive for COVID-19.
"When I realized it was bad was on evening, I went to take a shower and just the heat from the shower, the difficulty breathing got to me and I just sat down," she said. "And when I sat down on the shower floor I couldn’t get back up and I needed help."
She is starting to get a sense of normalcy again. She has gotten vaccinated, adding that the only she she didn't get it before being diagnosed with COVID was it wasn't readily available at the time.
"I’m encouraging as many people as possible as I know to get vaccinated because I don’t want to see them experience this same experience that I had," she said.
