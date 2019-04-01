BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Large potholes plague parking lots throughout Kansas City and cause drivers to weave.
It was a situation Terry Hyer, with Zarda Barbecue, wanted to get ahead of at his restaurants.
Now that the weather has warmed up, Zarda Barbecue is resurfacing the lots at two of its locations. Contractors scraped two inches of pavement off Monday and will lay down new asphalt starting Tuesday.
“We knew by late December that we were going to have major trouble when we turned the corner for spring,” Hyer said.
That's why Hyer called a contractor early and is one of the first in a long line of customers waiting for a fix.
“Every parking lot you go to has got some issues,” C.K. Smith, who is a contractor from Tandem Paving, said.
Monday morning, Smith and a team of contractors began stripping the lot for resurfacing.
“We milled off two inches of asphalt across the entire thing,” Smith said.
Not every parking lot will smooth out so quickly, the holes seem to be worsening with every rain at some shopping centers throughout the metro.
Smith said his business is booked for several weeks out and he's expecting the jobs to keep popping up through the summer.
“We have been working since dawn, six or seven days a week,” Smith said.
“We wanted a new surface, new paint, new lines. We didn't want our customers to need a SUV to get great barbecue,” Hyer said.
Hyer’s lot can cost more than $60,000 to redo and he said that's a significant, but necessary, expense especially for a restaurant like Zarda that also gets a lot of drive through traffic.
“We've all experienced a big pothole in Kansas City this year. The last thing I want people to do is have to dodge or weave when they come through the parking lot,” Hyer said.
In some circumstances, private businesses can be liable for damage to cars or injuries.
“You're also making sure your customers or patrons are safe,” Smith said.
And Hyer said he wants customers to think about their food.
“We want you to know as soon as you pull in we're glad you're here,” Hyer said.
