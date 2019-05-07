Few stars are better suited to the "camp" theme than Lady Gaga, one of the event's co-hosts, who has a long history of exaggerated and theatrical looks. Much was expected from Gaga -- and she stole the show in a billowing fuchsia gown by Brandon Maxwell. Full credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
(CNN) -- The Met Gala and its flexible theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," inspired a glitzy and a varied array of looks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night.
1 of 13
Few stars are better suited to the "camp" theme than Lady Gaga, one of the event's co-hosts, who has a long history of exaggerated and theatrical looks. Much was expected from Gaga -- and she stole the show in a billowing fuchsia gown by Brandon Maxwell. Full credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto went with himself to this year's Met Gala.Well, sort of. Leto arrived with a mannequin of his head, apparently inspired by Gucci's Fall-Winter 2018 show, where the fashion house sent models down the runway with heads. Full credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Whether it's enormous angel wings or a spray-painted dress, Katy Perry always takes the Met Gala theme seriously. Perry went all-out this year, as a life-sized chandelier with electric candles and dripping with crystals, designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.
Zendaya brought the house down at tonight's Met Gala with an entrance that rivaled Lady Gaga's. The actress, who wore a black Tommy Hilfiger gown, was walking up the stairs when her stylist, Law Roach, waved a wand and transformed her dress into a glowing version of the iconic baby blue gown worn by the Disney princess. Full credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Whether it's enormous angel wings or a spray-painted dress, Katy Perry always takes the Met Gala theme seriously. Perry went all-out this year, as a life-sized chandelier with electric candles and dripping with crystals, designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott. Full credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, Billy Porter and more inspire the internet
1 of 13
Few stars are better suited to the "camp" theme than Lady Gaga, one of the event's co-hosts, who has a long history of exaggerated and theatrical looks. Much was expected from Gaga -- and she stole the show in a billowing fuchsia gown by Brandon Maxwell. Full credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue
Co-host Serena Williams opted for a stunning fluorescent Versace gown -- which she lifted to reveal a pair of similarly bright Nike sneakers, made in collaboration with Off-White.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"Pose" star Billy Porter didn't disappoint at the Met Gala, arriving in a chaise carried by six shirtless men. His Ancient Egypt-inspired outfit included a gold jumpsuit with wings by The Blonds.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Actress Laverne Cox's camp-inspired outfit Monday is by Christian Siriano. Full credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty
Singer Harry Styles donned a flamenco-inspired, gender-fluid look designed by Gucci at tonight's Met Gala.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Jared Leto went with himself to this year's Met Gala.Well, sort of. Leto arrived with a mannequin of his head, apparently inspired by Gucci's Fall-Winter 2018 show, where the fashion house sent models down the runway with heads. Full credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty
Whether it's enormous angel wings or a spray-painted dress, Katy Perry always takes the Met Gala theme seriously. Perry went all-out this year, as a life-sized chandelier with electric candles and dripping with crystals, designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Celine Dion arrived in an elaborate gown and headpiece by Oscar de la Renta. The label said that it took 52 "master embroiderers" over 3,000 hours to hand-bead the 22-pound dress.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Rapper Cardi B showed up to the Met Gala in a dramatic burgundy gown that extended into a full quilted circular train. The dress, which is trimmed in feathers, was designed by Thom Browne.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Zendaya brought the house down at tonight's Met Gala with an entrance that rivaled Lady Gaga's. The actress, who wore a black Tommy Hilfiger gown, was walking up the stairs when her stylist, Law Roach, waved a wand and transformed her dress into a glowing version of the iconic baby blue gown worn by the Disney princess. Full credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty
Whether it's enormous angel wings or a spray-painted dress, Katy Perry always takes the Met Gala theme seriously. Perry went all-out this year, as a life-sized chandelier with electric candles and dripping with crystals, designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott. Full credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the Met Gala CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Billy Porter makes an entrance at the Met Gala CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
And those looks, in turn, sparked a few thousand memes.
The internet reveled in dissecting and poking fun at the most eye-catching fashion statements -- and no one received the social media treatment more than Lady Gaga.
The star's choice was hotly anticipated and she didn't disappoint, making an elaborate entrance that involved not one but fourdifferent outfits. It was the final part of the routine -- in which she stripped down to her underwear and posed on the stairs -- that thrilled watchers most.
Other attendees didn't go unnoticed either. Celine Dion wore a 22-pound Oscar de la Renta gown that was created by 52 "master embroiderers and included 3,000 hours worth of hand-beading. (Or, as the internet saw it, a pasta drying rack.)
Stage star Billy Porter went for an even more elaborate appearance, being carried onto the red carpet on a chaise by six shirtless men, who wore gold pants and headpieces.
His own ancient Egypt-inspired outfit, with wings and a gold crown, added to the spectacle.
While some admired the sight, others wondered if he had taken a page out of the Harry Potter books.
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas also inspired a book-based comparison. This time, "Game of Thrones" was the series in question.
Elsewhere, eight months after a much-publicized fight, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B channeled their animosity into a healthier -- but equally competitive -- new arena.
Both wore lengthy, flowing trains to the event -- and the dueling dresses sparked plenty of debate online.
Frank Ocean's altogether more subtle look was more "security guard" than "international superstar."
And some noticed the absence of a frequent attendee.
But perhaps it was Katy Perry who made the most dazzling costume choice. Dressed as a chandelier, her look was made for the meme-ification.
Plenty of commenters took a step back from the individual outfits to admire the overall theme of the night.
On a red carpet full of stars, however, some were more inspired by an uninvited guest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.