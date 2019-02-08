MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – The Merriam Police Department is wanting to locate a man who may have information about an incident that happened on Jan. 31.
The police only said they wanted to talk to him "regarding an incident that happened at Walgreens." They did not provide any additional information about the circumstances of the incident.
They said the man was driving a white GMC Arcadia.
If anyone can identify him, they are asked to contact Sargent Brokaw at 913-322-5566.
