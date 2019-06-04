MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – Police are looking for a missing Merriam teenager.
Kiandra Bell was last seen around 1p.m. wearing khaki pants and a dark blue sweatshirt.
If you see her please contact the Merriam Police Department at 913-782-0720.
Kiandra Bell has gone missing from her residence in Merriam. She was last seen around 1:00 pm wearing khaki pants and a dark blue sweatshirt. If you see her please contact the Merriam Police Department at 913-782-0720. pic.twitter.com/sqr7hkpidv— Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) June 4, 2019
