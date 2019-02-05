MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Two officers who stand out in their city, are now fighting a hard battle.
“They are part of the backbone of this agency,” Capt. Troy Duvanel of the Merriam Police Department said.
Phil Lewis served 17 years as an officer. Darren McLaughlin, 29 years serving Merriam.
“They're both great officers and great people,” said Duvanel.
Both men have spent their whole law enforcement careers in the small police department of 32 officers.
“He's got a soft spot to help people,” Anne Lewis, who is married to Officer Phil Lewis, said.
Officer Lewis and his wife never thought a routine colonoscopy would lead to this.
“He was really healthy and really strong before this. To see him now is really hard,” stated Lewis.
Officer Lewis was diagnosed with cancer this winter, the next week, Officer McLaughlin found out he has Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“To have two officers with such a devastating diagnosis was hard on not only them and their families but also our police family,” Duvanel stated.
Officer Lewis and Officer McLaughlin served their community for decades. Now Merriam wants to give back.
“We're just doing everything we can to help our two brothers,” Duvanel voiced.
Merriam police have been helping both officers' families with meals and visiting them in the hospital.
“Just that love, and support,” Lewis explained.
They're also raising money for them through the Public Safety Credit Union and have taken hundreds of calls from people in town who want to help.
“Phil gave so much of himself to this community and it's come full circle now,” Lewis said.
Both men were in the hospital this week with a long road ahead.
“We know they're going to beat this. We're going to be there to support them,” Duvanel stated.
