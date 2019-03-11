Men use sledgehammers to rob jewelry store at 135th, Metcalf

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park police are looking for three men who robbed a jewelry store Monday night.
It happened around 8 PM at the Jared Galleria of Jewelry located in Corbin Park on 135th Street just east of Metcalf Avenue.
The men were wearing masks and hoodies and were all armed with sledgehammers, which they used to smash display cases.
One of the men threatened workers that he had a gun.
At this time, an unknown dollar amount of jewelry was stolen.
Police said that there were no injuries in this incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
