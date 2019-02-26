Generic police lights
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A death investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found Tuesday morning in a vehicle at a gas station.

Kansas City police were called about 6 a.m. to 75th Street and Troost Avenue.

Investigators have not said how the two men died, but police are investigating it as a possible drug overdose. 

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

