3 men charged in joco mo for shooting

Tanner Propst, Gavin Syring and Nicholas Patterson (Note: police did not specify who is who). 

 (Johnson County, MO Sheriff's Office)

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Three men are facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened on June 16. 

According to the police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of SE. 550 in rural Knob Noster. 

Tanner Propst, Gavin Syring and Nicholas Patterson were charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action. 

The sheriff's office got warrants for their arrests on Friday. 

They are being held in the county jail on a $100,000 bond. 

The sheriff's office said they are still investigating. They ask anyone with information to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 660-747-6469 or Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511.

