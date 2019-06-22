BOURBON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Two men, one reportedly a Paola middle school teacher, were killed in a crash that happened on Friday morning just east of Fort Scott.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 54, 2.2 miles east of U.S. 69.
A 2004 Mercury Sable was going west on U.S. 54 when it went to pass and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in the eastern lanes.
The person driving the Chevrolet has been identified as 48-year-old Adam W. Bancroft from Fort Scott, Kansas.
Multiple media outlets have reported that Bancroft is a teacher, including The Miami County Republic newspaper.
On the staff directory for Paola Middle School it lists Adam Bancroft, saying he was a Level III teacher.
The person driving the Mercury has been identified as 29-year-old Brenton T. Handly from Nevada, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.