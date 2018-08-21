Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting outside a graduation ceremony at a Johnson County church in May.
Rasheed Henderson, 20, of Kansas City, and Damon Gwinn, 21, face charges in connection to the shooting, which injured two students.
Gwinn has been charged with aggravated battery. A $250,000 bond has been requested by prosecutors.
Henderson is accused of recklessly fleeing from a police officer; a $100,000 bond has been requested.
Both will be in court on Thursday.
Two people, both students, were shot and wounded outside Leawood United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, located at 13720 Roe Avenue, after the Center High School graduation on May 17.
Police say near the end of the night’s event, off-duty Leawood police officers at the church were told of a physical fight in the church parking lot. Officers arrived and broke up the fight. A short chase followed the incident.
