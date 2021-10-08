KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Members of local unions including firefighters and auto workers protested the closure of a fire station in Kansas City, KS.
They are concerned people who work in manufacturing plants will have to wait longer for help in an emergency following the closure of Station 15 in the Fairfax District.
They are asking members of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS to reconsider and staff the fire station again.
Friday’s protest was the second time concerned community members picketed about the fire station closure.
In July of last year, the Unified Government Commission voted to relocate a fire company from the fire station in Fairfax to a new fire station in the Piper area.
At the time, a UG spokesperson said the new fire station in Piper would serve more than 2,000 new rooftops.
“This station has saved lives of our members in the plant that we work in,” President UAW Local 31 Clarence Brown said. “It has saved lives within this area for years.”
People who protested say the industrial Fairfax District area needs quick response times to keep thousands of workers safe.
Business sizes range from small businesses to large companies including Fairfax Kellogg’s plant, CertainTeed, Owens Corning and The Fairfax General Motors Assembly Plant.
“There is a lot of potential for accident and fire in the area,” President International Association of Firefighters Local 64 J.J. Simma said. “We have this company that would have been the first company in, not available because they're no longer in service down here. It is problematic and very concerning.”
“This is one of the most volatile industrial districts in the metro area,” Secretary and Treasurer of the Tri-County Labor Council Bob Wing said. “This fire station was built here with that in mind. Seconds count. Life or death.”
KCTV5 News reached out to the Unified Government for comment about protesting to reopen Station 15.
KCTV5 News received a written statement that did not discuss Station 15 specifically.
It said:
“The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS and the management of the Kansas City Fire Department (KCKFD) are prepared to negotiate terms to ensure our dedicated firefighters receive raises now. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 64 union has been making unrealistic demands for substantially increased staffing, construction of new fire stations and purchase of new fire trucks and ambulances that would cost taxpayers more than $40 million annually. Their demand for new firefighters and companies would require the City of Kansas City, KS tax rate to double to fulfill their contract without providing for any wage increases for our existing workforce. We would like a contract that focuses on more pay for our current KCKFD paramedics and firefighters and are eager to get back to the negotiating table.”
Those who protested hope the Unified Government leaders will meet with stakeholders to discuss the issue. “Let's reevaluate this,” Brown said. “Let's come together and get all the parties that are needed and let's reevaluate this situation and let's redo it.”
Last year a spokesperson for the Unified Government said in a written statement that the Commission committed to monitoring the response time data to determine whether additional service territory adjustments would be needed.
