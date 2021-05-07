FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Five members of the Blue Valley West High School baseball team are expected to be OK following a crash in Franklin County, KS.
The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 6:37 p.m. Friday evening on Interstate 35 at milepost 193.
The Ford Transit, which was occupied by members of the team, and a second vehicle were both traveling northbound on I-35.
The second vehicle in the crash, a 2018 Honda HRV, attempted a lane change and caused the vehicles to collide, according to deputies on scene.
The van with the members of the team overturned and came to rest on its side.
The driver of the Honda HRV was transported to the hospital, while members of the team were treated on scene.
Everyone was wearing a seatbelt.
