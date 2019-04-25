KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, Missouri, ranks among the nation’s worst for dog attacks on mail carriers.
Last year, 5,714 letter carriers were bitten or attacked by dogs nationwide, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Over the last two years in Kansas City, 31 dog attacks on letter carriers were reported in 2017 and 32 attacks last year.
The most dog bitten carrier in Kansas City is John Adams. He has a sense of humor about it though.
“My fellow carriers call me kibbles and bit. I’m dog food,” Adams said.
Adams is a 18 year veteran with the U.S. Postal Service. He’s been bit by dogs at least a dozen times, one of them requiring surgery.
“The worst were the two pit bulls a few years back. One took me down in the front yard and dragged me into the garage. And finally the lady of the house came out with a hoe and hit the dog over the head and he let go,” Adams said.
It’s the service to the community that keeps him coming to work his 10 mile route every day.
Adams believes mail carriers are more vulnerable to dog attacks because they have to walk, often in people’s yards, and they come around the same time every day. Territorial dogs likely see it as their job to make the mail carrier go away every day.
USPS offers the following tips for dog owners to prevent mail carriers from getting hurt:
When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs: inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door, in another room, or on a leash.
Do not take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.
2018 Dog Attack Rankings by City
Office City
Office State
CY-18
CY-17
1
HOUSTON
TX
75
71
2
LOS ANGELES
CA
60
67
3
PHILADELPHIA
PA
51
27
4
CLEVELAND
OH
50
49
5
DALLAS
TX
49
40
6
SAN ANTONIO
TX
47
44
7
MINNEAPOLIS
MN
38
27
8
CHICAGO
IL
37
38
8
COLUMBUS
OH
37
43
10
FORT WORTH
TX
35
26
11
DETROIT
MI
34
32
12
SAN DIEGO
CA
33
46
13
CHARLOTTE
NC
32
27
13
MEMPHIS
TN
32
20
15
BALTIMORE
MD
31
44
15
DENVER
CO
31
35
15
KANSAS CITY
MO
31
32
18
ST. LOUIS
MO
30
52
19
ALBUQUERQUE
NM
29
22
19
SACRAMENTO
CA
29
24
21
OAKLAND
CA
28
28
22
SEATTLE
WA
27
28
23
CINCINNATI
OH
24
25
23
MIAMI
FL
24
25
23
PHOENIX
AZ
24
24
26
LOUISVILLE
KY
23
39
27
BROOKLYN
NY
22
21
27
LAS VEGAS
NV
22
19
27
PORTLAND
OR
22
24
