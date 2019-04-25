In his 18 years as a Kansas City mail carrier, John Adams has earned quite the reputation. He doesn’t even know how many times he’s been bitten by a dog.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, Missouri, ranks among the nation’s worst for dog attacks on mail carriers.

Last year, 5,714 letter carriers were bitten or attacked by dogs nationwide, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Over the last two years in Kansas City, 31 dog attacks on letter carriers were reported in 2017 and 32 attacks last year.

The most dog bitten carrier in Kansas City is John Adams. He has a sense of humor about it though.

“My fellow carriers call me kibbles and bit. I’m dog food,” Adams said.

Adams is a 18 year veteran with the U.S. Postal Service. He’s been bit by dogs at least a dozen times, one of them requiring surgery.

“The worst were the two pit bulls a few years back. One took me down in the front yard and dragged me into the garage. And finally the lady of the house came out with a hoe and hit the dog over the head and he let go,” Adams said.

It’s the service to the community that keeps him coming to work his 10 mile route every day.

Adams believes mail carriers are more vulnerable to dog attacks because they have to walk, often in people’s yards, and they come around the same time every day. Territorial dogs likely see it as their job to make the mail carrier go away every day.

USPS offers the following tips for dog owners to prevent mail carriers from getting hurt:

When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs: inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door, in another room, or on a leash.

Do not take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

2018 Dog Attack Rankings by City

 

Office City

Office State

CY-18

CY-17

1

HOUSTON

TX

75

71

2

LOS ANGELES

CA

60

67

3

PHILADELPHIA

PA

51

27

4

CLEVELAND

OH

50

49

5

DALLAS

TX

49

40

6

SAN ANTONIO

TX

47

44

7

MINNEAPOLIS

MN

38

27

8

CHICAGO

IL

37

38

8

COLUMBUS

OH

37

43

10

FORT WORTH

TX

35

26

11

DETROIT

MI

34

32

12

SAN DIEGO

CA

33

46

13

CHARLOTTE

NC

32

27

13

MEMPHIS

TN

32

20

15

BALTIMORE

MD

31

44

15

DENVER

CO

31

35

15

KANSAS CITY

MO

31

32

18

ST. LOUIS

MO

30

52

19

ALBUQUERQUE

NM

29

22

19

SACRAMENTO

CA

29

24

21

OAKLAND

CA

28

28

22

SEATTLE

WA

27

28

23

CINCINNATI

OH

24

25

23

MIAMI

FL

24

25

23

PHOENIX

AZ

24

24

26

LOUISVILLE

KY

23

39

27

BROOKLYN

NY

22

21

27

LAS VEGAS

NV

22

19

27

PORTLAND

OR

22

24

