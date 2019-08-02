RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Medical marijuana is moving ahead in Missouri.
Starting on Saturday, people who want to open a dispensary can start applying for a license, but it will be months before they open.
People who want to use medical marijuana are already getting the cards they'll need, but they’ll have to wait for several months before they can buy anything.
Despite that, patients are trying to get in line early to beat the rush at the end of the year.
It didn’t take long for one clinic in Raytown to fill up with eager patients.
“At first, we were only open on the weekends in June,” said Darby Cook, who founded the Missouri Cannabis Clinic. “Since then, we’ve expanded our hours to accommodate more patients. The demand is high, for sure.”
Patients come to the Missouri Cannabis Clinic to start the process to get a medical marijuana card. Without the card, they can’t access the pot.
“So far, the state has issued 4,000 licenses for medical marijuana patients,” Cook said. “So, I think they are surpassing the volume even they thought they would be issuing.”
Getting a card won’t happen overnight. Patients like Anna Smith have to see a pharmacist first, then go see a doctor to write the medical note.
Patients coming into the clinic have to fill out paperwork and then decide if they also want to grow medical marijuana plants.
Norman Ares has back problems that make its it hard to walk. He will keep waiting until January 2020, along with thousands of others.
“I’ll be first in line if I’m still around then,” he said. “Hopefully I will be.”
On Thursday, the line kept growing at the new clinic and the door never stayed closed for long.
