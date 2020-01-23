KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Roughly 1,100 hopefuls in Missouri vying for licenses to sell medical marijuana at storefronts found out their fate Thursday.
The competition was stiff, with only 192 permits available. The list hasn’t been made public yet, but KCTV5’s Betsy Webster tracked down a couple who scored two spots in the metro.
The last time Rob and Bianca Sullivan were inside a now vacant Lee’s Summit storefront routinely, it was with their kids.
“This was one of two Blockbusters in town,” Rob said.
Soon the signless space at 291 and Tudor Road will be Fresh Green, one of two dispensaries they got the go-ahead to get going on.
There’s some cosmetic work to do and walls to put up to separate spaces as the law requires.
“There’s a waiting area,” Bianca said. “You’ll have to fill out everything, show your IDs, and that will be up at the front. And then as we have room inside, you can only have one patient per person who’s inside. People will come in and consult with somebody.”
“We’re going to have a pharmacist who you’ll be able to talk to,” Rob said.
The couple currently own a law firm in the crossroads. Rob said he’s on the business end and Bianca’s the one with the passion for pot as medicine.
They’ve partnered with another couple, Sarah Duff and Anthony Johnson, who left Missouri for Oregon 15 years ago to be part of the legal marijuana movement there.
If you take a closer look at the location they’ll have, you might be surprised. It’s going to be in a strip mall and, just on the other side of the street, is a church. It’s just 200 feet away as the crow flies. The state law says there has to be 1,000 feet but that law is based on legal walking distance. Since the intersection does not have a legal crosswalk to get from the church to the strip mall, you have to walk all the way down to a traffic light. That makes it 1,800 feet away and almost twice what’s required.
KCTV5 called the church for their reaction and hasn’t heard back.
The other spot the Sullivans were approved for is at a vacant doctor’s office at Gregory and Wornall in Waldo.
“You’re going to see people coming in and out with shopping bags that are sealed and that’s all you’ll see,” Rob said.
The law requires windows to be dark enough that you cannot see in from the outside. Signage had to be free of weed symbols and there’s no “sampling,” one might say. Also, there’s no loitering out front to toke up.
The Sullivans said there’s less work to do than its current state might suggest, but that it will be midyear before the state can get to the inspections they need to open.
“This is our new direction,” Bianca said. “We’re staying in this for the long haul.”
The state plans to put out the full list with its scoring sheet Friday or maybe as late as Monday.
