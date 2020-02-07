KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Medical marijuana is coming to Missouri -- and it could make a huge impact on the local job market.
Midwest Canna Expos, a career fair in St. Louis this week, is coming to Kansas City this weekend.
It costs $29 just to get in the door, but if the St Louis expo is any indication, people are willing to spend it for a chance to be a part of this new green economy.
“We’re an industry built of outlaws and advocates, so it’s fascinating and it’s intriguing to be a part of that kind of industry," said Karin Chester, a spokesperson for Midwest Canna Expos.
About 300 people arrived at the St. Louis location for the job fair.
Andrew Mullins of the MOCANN Trade Association estimates that nearly 4,000 jobs medical marijuana-related jobs could be created in Missouri.
“Like HV/AC management, there’s attention paid to air handling, there’s attention paid to energy usage, water consumption," Mullins said.
There are plenty of transferable skills to consider, experts say.
A history in food safety could bring something to the table in infused manufacturing, in the realm of edibles, and a pharma background for the tinctures.
Penn Valley Community College is hosting the event on Saturday. More information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.