KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the continued stress of the government shut down being burdened by federal employees several people are out looking for a helping hand.
These are a few of the services available around the Kansas City area.
Transportation
RideKC is offering free bus rides in Independence, Kansas City, and Johnson and Wyandotte Counties to federal employees
Cell Phone Service
"Our Care reps will coordinate with qualified customers and our financial team to find a payment option that works and keep your service uninterrupted during the government shutdown," Sprint said in a statement. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are also willing to work with affected government employees.
A Bite To Eat
Until the shutdown ends, participating Fazoli’s restaurants nationwide are giving furloughed federal government employees with a valid ID a free Pizza Baked Spaghetti with the purchase of a regular-size or larger drink. There’s a limit of one meal per eligible guest per day.
Friday, and every Friday until the government shutdown ends Westport Flea Market will provide a free burger for lunch or dinner to any furloughed federal employee with government I. D. We hope this will help our friends and neighbors in need.
Government workers can get a buy-one-get-one free sandwich deal Wednesday, Jan. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 27 at Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
Churches
Woods Chapel Methodist Church is offering pre-bagged, non-perishable food and toiletry items to families and individuals once a month by pick-up only at the Grace Place Food Pantry. The church is also offering financial assistance for utilities and other necessities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.