KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Mid-Continent Public Library's North Oak Branch will be temporarily closed due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The book drop will remain open.
Holds on materials that were available at the branch will be extended.
All staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and monitored for symptoms before going back to work.
A professional deep cleaning will take place while the branch is closed.
The library is working with the health department to determine any additional necessary steps.
