KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The general election is right around the corner and two candidates in the contentious Missouri Senate race faced off today in KC.
Voters in Missouri have seen Josh Hawley and Senator Claire McCaskill go back and forth the entire campaign.
On Thursday, in their first local debate, the two squared off over healthcare, tribal politics, and the border wall.
With less than two weeks until the election, the candidates are not holding back when it came to who they think would be best for Missouri voters.
McCaskill touted what she said is a bipartisan voting record, but Hawley said not so fast.
“I may not agree with them on everything, but I take them as they come,” McCaskill said. “I am more likely than all but 95 senators to break with my party when I think it’s the right thing to do. I’m not afraid of anybody.”
“She seems frustrated with the fact that people are unhappy with her voting record and a little defensive about it, but it’s not about her and me; it’s about her conflict with the people of the state,” Hawley said.
Greg Odere was not there. Organizers said they only asked the two leading candidate in public polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.