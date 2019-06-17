KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Both Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas are using the last final hours of the Kansas City mayoral election to connect with the community.
They’re out talking to people in the city, knocking on doors and hosting rallies to get voters excited heading into election day.
Residents have seen the candidates debating on KCTV5 News and around town, you hear and see their ads on TV, on the radio and campaign signs are just about everywhere you turn. For voters who are still undecided, Justus points to her track record.
“I have a track record of taking on the toughest problems, getting people together to sit down at the table and come up with solutions that work. So I’m really proud of that and people really want that steady hand,” Jolie Justus, KC Mayoral Candidate, said.
Lucas believes his focus on basic and core issues will sway voters his way.
“We really do need to strongly address and care about violent crimes and we need to make sure our neighborhoods are safe so people can walk around. We need to address our roads and potholes and infrastructure and we need to make sure we actually have a city where you have a mayor who can walk into any room in the city and be able to relate,” Quinton Lucas, KC Mayoral Candidate, said.
Lucas said he’s proud of the clean campaign he’s ran and he’s not responsible for recent mailers and texts that question Justus’ character.
“I don’t think it has enlightened a single Kansas Citian and I think it distorts us from key issues,” Lucas said.
Justus said she’s only tried to show the differences between herself and Lucas.
“The people of Kansas City know that they can trust me, the people of Kansas City know that I have a proven track record of getting things done and at the end of the day that’s the message that they’ll remember,” Justus said.
While the next mayor of Kansas City is still up in the air, both Lucas and Justus agree the next leader should be planning for the future when it comes to the city’s issues.
“How do we make sure when we talk about momentum are part of that momentum this can’t just be 20 years from now we say we’ve got some cool stuff we really want to say every neighborhood has improved,” Lucas said.
“The Department of Transportation will for the first time take all of the different things that we are doing across all departments and bring it under one roof and make sure we’re removing some of those inefficiencies, we’re saving money and we’re putting it back into the streets,” Justus said.
Tuesday, voters will also weigh in on question one, which proposes a cap on tax incentives.
