FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The two people hoping to be the next mayor of Kansas City squared off for the first time Monday night.
Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas debated a number of important issues including one that pops up a lot this time of year potholes.
“I'm going to create as your next mayor a new department of transportation to make sure we're finally getting it right, because we're not doing the planning necessary to not just take over the potholes but moving forward in a systemic way that fixes all of our roads and sidewalks,” Justus said.
“We're always chasing after the tough winter, we're always chasing after the holes in the ground. It's time to start forward thinking, and that's something that we can if put things in a streamline manner under a single department of transportation,” Justus continued.
“2 years ago, Kansas Citians voted to support an $800-million-dollar infrastructure bond. In that, we promised we wouldn't build new roads, and then what happened? the city council approved construction of a 9-million-dollar road in some ways to nowhere up north. Councilman Justus voted in favor of that. That's 9-million-dollars that's not going to fill potholes, 9-million-dollars not going to the basic infrastructure we said we'd do,” Lucas said.
You can watch the whole debate on Youtube.
Kansas cities will head to the polls on June 18th.
