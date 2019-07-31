KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As Mayor Sly James prepares to leave office, Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas is getting ready to take over, which means new policies and new ideas to keep the momentum of Kansas City moving forward.
Ten years ago, Lucas was taking the bar exam and says he didn’t know his life would lead him to be mayor of the city where he was born and raised.
In his first 100 days, he plans to do everything he outlined while on the campaign trail, in addition to working together with the city council and leaders across state lines.
He also plans to address assessment issues.
“Step one working with Kansas City Police Department, not just to see how policing could be a solution to some of our public safety issues, but also to see how we can help with mental health services, social workers, etc. to make sure that we are actually making some real long-term impact on violent crime in our city,” Quinton Lucas said.
Lucas says he also intends to reach out to the superintendents of every one of the 14 public school district that has children in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Then finally, I think I’m going to make sure we are more efficient at city hall. Mayors for decades have been talking about, we need to be more efficient in city procedures and operations. What we haven’t done is walked that walk and really done it,” Lucas said.
It’s also important to note Lucas plans to introduce a special housing committee tomorrow to address creating and sustaining affordable housing in Kansas City.
He said transparency is key when it comes to picking up projects already in motion, such as the airport.
