KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What if you could catch a free ride to places across Kansas City? That's the idea behind a plan to make bus service free for riders.
Kansas City’s next mayor is on board with the idea.
The Kansas City streetcar is free, but a day pass for the bus costs $3. For the whole month, it costs $50.
People who front that fare said free would be more fair.
Kansas City's incoming mayor said it could happen.
Catching a city bus is a good way to get across town for thousands of Kansas Citians who ride.
Many appreciate the low cost. Ron Benedict pays a reduced fair.
“It's enough you realize it's a privilege, but not so much that it breaks the bank,” he said.
Others can think of ways to spend the $50 a month it costs to ride somewhere else.
This week, Mayor-Elect Quinton Lucas voiced his support for the idea.
“We will have free buses,” he said. “Hopefully before the end of my term as mayor.”
He said he's already talking to KCATA about the idea.
“Public Transportation is such a big part of what we do that it's time we make sure we're spending money on the people who need it most,” he said.
Lucas believes making city buses free would cost between $3 million and $7 million, and could be financed with existing city funds.
“There's no better way to make sure that those funds are fair and that people in every part of the community have the chance to get around,” he said.
The riders who talked to KCTV5 News said riding for free could help a lot.
The KCATA’s director has also voiced his support for free buses. The transit authority is also conducting surveys to determine how to improve service in KC.
